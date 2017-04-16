Woman charged with DUI in fatal car vs. motorcycle crash

One woman has been arrested and faces DUI charges after a fatal collision in Lexington County Sunday morning.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say Catherine Crumley, 52, was charged with felony DUI. Bond was denied at a court hearing Monday morning.

Sunday morning, troopers say Crumley was traveling east on Old Barnwell Road when she went left to the center of the road and sideswiped one vehicle going west before hitting a motorcycle head-on near Collumwood Circle. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from his bike and died at the scene of the crash.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 65-year-old Larry Williams of West Columbia. Fisher says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Both Crumley and the driver of the vehicle she sideswiped were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SCHP continues to investigate the crash along with the MAIT team.

Chumley's next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.