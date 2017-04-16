Troopers searching for car involved in fatal hit-and-run

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching for the car involved in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Fairfield County.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, a car hit and killed a pedestrian on Old Camden Road near Trade Mill Court. The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

Troopers describe the car involved as being 2006 – 2010 Black Dodge Charger with possible damage to the left-front, or front of the car. It could possibly have 20-inch chrome wheels. The driver of the car is believed to be a black male.

Anyone with any information about the car or the driver is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

