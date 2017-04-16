Dozens rally at State House for president's tax returns

As Tax Day approaches, thousands of Americans took to the streets across the country on Saturday demanding to see the tax returns of one prominent taxpayer: President Donald Trump.

"It's just time to find out, really, who does he owe? Because we really do need to know that,” Irmo resident Emily Scott expressed.

Rallies were held in more than 100 cities coast-to-coast including in Chicago, Washington, Raleigh and even right here in Columbia.

The protest at the State House included groups such as 'Indivisible SC' and 'Watch Your Reps SC'.

RIGHT NOW: with the tax deadline looming, dozens of #Columbia protestors calling on #Trump to release returns @wis10 pic.twitter.com/IwCIaUgEip — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) April 15, 2017

"If there's no kind of wrong doing going on, they should be more than happy to release this information,” Lexington County resident William Leaphart said. “We need transparency in government and we're not getting it right now."

The President responded to the marches on his twitter Saturday evening saying, "I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican - easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?" He then posted a second tweet saying, "Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!"

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2017

In the past, President Trump has said he could not release his tax returns because he was being audited by the IRS. He is the first major-party nominee in over 40 years to not release his tax returns.

Tuesday is the deadline for taxpayers to file their returns.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.