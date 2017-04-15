Investigation continues into body found burned in Lexington County

A heavy law enforcement presence near Paces Brook apartments late Saturday night upon the discovery of a burned body. (Source: Caroline Patrickis/WIS)

Investigators are not releasing much information after a body was found burned near the Paces Brook apartments off Columbiana Drive late Saturday evening.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a brush fire when they found the body around 10 p.m.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the victim is believed to be a male.

Richland County deputies initially responded to the scene and turned over the investigation to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

No other information was provided by investigators. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.