UPDATE: Charges possible after early morning crash on Leesburg Road

Officers with the Columbia Police Department say charges are possible following an early Sunday morning collision on Leesburg Road.

The single-car crash occurred just before 5 a.m. on the 1800 block of Leesburg Road near Fairmont Road.

Officers say a car was speeding on the roadway when it left the road and hit a few trees.

Two females were in the car and were seriously injured. Both were transported to a local hospital and are now in stable condition.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.