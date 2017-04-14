Councilman: Controversial bar could voluntarily terminate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Councilman: Controversial bar could voluntarily terminate

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Carolina Pour House on Harden Street is a bar that's under the City of Columbia’s microscope.

"I spoke to a University Hills Neighborhood Association on Monday night, and they were up to speed on Pour House. They think that this situation has gone along much too far,” said Councilman Howard Duvall.

Duvall said it's time for Pour House to go.

"The March 19 incident that was almost viral was the straw that broke the camel's back,” he said.

Bar owner Daniel Wells was charged with assaulting a University of South Carolina student outside the bar in the viral incident.

The city said they've responded to the bar more than 20 times since July 2016 and has labeled Pour House a "public nuisance."

"The chief has removed the permission for the Pour House to have late hours,” Duvall said. “We think that the situation at the Pour House, with the number of service calls that that establishment has caused the city police, falls into the nuisance ordinance that was passed last year."

The Columbia Police Department said Chief Skip Holbrook met with the bar owner and his attorney for a non-adversarial, productive meeting on Thursday. The city said a decision hasn't been made yet, but Duvall's pretty certain his constituents will soon be satisfied.

MORE: CPD: 'No final decision' made on fate of controversial Five Points bar

"There may be a voluntary termination of the business rather than us having to use the ordinance to make that termination,” he said.

WIS reached out to the bar for comment Friday evening but didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

