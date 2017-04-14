Former USC running back sentenced on crack cocaine charges

A former South Carolina Gamecock has been sentenced to eight years in prison and a hefty fine after pleading guilty to drug-related charges.

Demetris Summers, 33, of Lexington County, was also fined $50,000 for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing crack cocaine throughout Lexington County. The sentenced was handed down Friday by the honorable Jocelyn Newman.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department began investigating Summers during August 2015 and had several successful undercover crack purchases from Summers.

A search warrant was later issued for Summer's residence where crack cocaine, powder cocaine, multiple firearms, and evidence that crack cocaine was being made. He was arrested with another person in September 2015 following the month-long investigation.

Summers played football for USC before being dismissed from the team in 2005 by then-Head Coach Steve Spurrier for violating team rules. Summers was on the team from 2003 to 2005.

In 2014, Summers was charged with DUI, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

