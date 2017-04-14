Surveillance captures man attempting to steal lawn equipment

Video surveillance captured a man attempting to steal lawn equipment from a home in Chapin, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

According to investigators, the incident happened at the 10000 block of Forrest Shealy Road around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Sheriff's investigators said the man ended up walking away empty-handed, however.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

