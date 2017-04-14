Deputy seek to identify suspect in attempted larceny

Deputies are seeking to identify the suspect who attempted to steal lawn equipment. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for attempting to steal lawn equipment from someone’s property.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on the 10000 block of Forrest Shealy Road. The suspect was captured on surveillance video attempting to steal the equipment. Deputies say nothing was taken.

Sheriff Lott urges anyone who may recognize the suspect to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

