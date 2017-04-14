CPD: 'No final decision' made on fate of controversial Five Points bar

There has been no decision made on the future of the controversial bar where a USC student was allegedly assaulted outside by the bar's owner in March.



Earlier in April, CPD deemed the Pour House a nuisance defined by the City of Columbia Code of Ordinances Section 8-31 (c) 5.

A statement from the Columbia Police Department on Friday says:



Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook met with the owner of DHW Purchasing Group, LLC, Daniel Wells, and his attorney, Columbia attorney Mike Montgomery yesterday regarding the potential revocation of the business license for the business known as “The Pour House,” located at 800 Harden Street in the Five Points Entertainment District of Columbia.



The meeting, which was informal and non-adversarial, was productive and informative for all parties. No final decisions have been made, but the parties have agreed to exchange more information regarding this issue to ensure an appropriate resolution to this matter.



CPD issued a Notice of Revocation for the EHOP, or extended hours of operation, to its owner, Daniel Wells on April 6, meaning they cannot sell alcohol past 2 a.m. Wells was also notified that CPD Chief Skip Holbrook could revoke the business license as early as next week upon the public nuisance declaration.

The nuisance title is declared by the number of calls to CPD to the bar since July 2016.

"Specifically, the Columbia Police Department has reviewed dispatch reports from 800 Harden Street. CPD officers have responded more than 20 times and issued 11 citations/arrests," Timmons said via email.

Wells was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for the brutal assault of USC student Ryan Chisolm. The assault, which took place on March 19, happened outside of the Pour House and was captured on Snapchat.

Chisolm suffered serious injuries to his face, including losing several teeth and a broken jaw, after being placed in a chokehold, allegedly by Wells, and until he was unconscious.

The arrests and citations include public disorderly conduct, grossly intoxicated person, resisting arrest, underage drinking, fake ID, fighting, and assault.

