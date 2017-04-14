Deputy's instincts save suicidal man's life, sheriff's department says

A Lexington County Sheriff's deputies quick-thinking and instincts prevented a man from jumping off the St. Andrews Road bridge and onto Interstate 26, according to the sheriff's department.

Sheriff's department spokeswoman Colby Gallagher said Deputy James Forgione was driving the road on Monday and saw a man next to the railing. Something told the man to stop, Gallagher said.

“You’re used to seeing somebody walk across a bridge or stopping for a moment and looking,” Forgione said in a statement. “You could clearly see that he was leaning over and the way that he was holding on, he was contemplating a decision at that moment. It just didn’t look right.”

Gallagher said the man admitted he was about to jump, but decided not to after someone intervened.

“There’s no problem that can’t be solved,” Forgione said. “It may seem like that at the moment, like what’s happening here is the end of the world, but if you’re able to step back and get some help, you’ll realize that you know what, it was only bad for that moment.”

