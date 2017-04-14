Gov. Henry McMaster gives thumbs up to open carry bill

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is giving his approval to a bill heading to the state Senate that would allow gun owners to carry their weapons with or without a permit.

In a statement from his office, McMaster says he'll sign the bill if it makes it out of the Senate.

"Governor McMaster appreciates the House’s hard work on this bill, believes it is constitutional, and will sign it if it reaches his desk," McMaster's spokesman, Brian Symmes, said.

The bill, H. 3930, passed the House several weeks back.

The bill would change the law to no longer require the training under the Concealed Weapons Permit, allowing for no permit at all.

"I think you should have to have training at point of purchase. I do not think that training should be required for me to exercise my ability to carry one for self-defense, though,” Rep. Mike Pitts said in a previous interview.

Pitts has repeatedly referred to the bill as "Constitutional Carry" bill.

There would still be background checks in place for anyone who purchases a gun in South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.