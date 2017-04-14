Again? Lexington County hit with fake 911 call this morning

The search continues for a woman the Lexington County Sheriff's Department claims is continuously making fake 911 calls to the dispatch center.

According to the sheriff's department, the center was hit once again Friday morning with a dubious call.

Between March 25 and April 14, the county communications center has received over 60 calls that turned out to be baseless, according to detectives.

“We’ve determined most of the calls are coming from the Saint Andrews area and we have some information about the type of phone being used,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re releasing one of the calls in hopes that someone will recognize her voice and help us find out who she is so we can talk with her.”

Captain Adam Myrick with LCSD says the fake calls are impacting the department and could put several lives in danger. He says not only could they impact response times for something that is truly serious but it puts their officers at risk as well.

"Initially when we were responding, what we call code 3, to these calls, the shootings, burglaries, robberies, we were going with lights and sirens and running very fast there. So there's always an inherent risk when a deputy does that. To the deputy and to others who were driving along the road. We are, of course, very careful. We are highly trained to do it but there is still a bit of an elevated risk there. So that, potentially, could put people in danger at that point," Capt. Myrick said.

Anyone with information on the identity of who might be making these 911 calls should call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Information can also be shared by texting "TIPSC" along with your message to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters don’t have to share their name with Crimestoppers and they could become eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.