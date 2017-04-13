2 arrested, 2 sought following joint-agency armed carjacking cas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

2 arrested, 2 sought following joint-agency armed carjacking case

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
19-year-old Davernier Parker was arrested in Richland County Thursday afternoon by deputies wih the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after an armed carjacking in Kershaw County. (Source: KCSO) 19-year-old Davernier Parker was arrested in Richland County Thursday afternoon by deputies wih the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after an armed carjacking in Kershaw County. (Source: KCSO)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two teenagers have been arrested and two male suspects are still being sought by Kershaw County Deputies in connection with an armed carjacking in Lugoff.

19-year-old Davernier Parker was arrested in Richland County Thursday afternoon by deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on Thursday, however, she is not being identified due to her age.

Kershaw deputies say just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, they received a report of a man being carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot in front of Harbor Freight in Lugoff. The victim was able to provide investigators with a description of four suspects, their vehicle, the gun that was used, and his car that they stole.

The stolen car was located at a home in Richland County on Shorecrest Drive. KCSO investigators contacted RCSD and let them know about their investigation. Richland County deputies were able to locate the car and request a search warrant for the home.

While waiting for the warrant, deputies saw Parker leave the home and drive the stolen car to his job at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road.  

Both Richland and Kershaw deputies executed their search warrant and found the 9mm handgun used in the carjacking along with the victim’s cell phone in the home where the stolen car was first spotted. The car was recovered from the Walmart parking lot and Parker was arrested after leading Richland deputies on a short foot chase.

The other two men involved in the carjacking have been identified by deputies and arrest warrants are being issued for them. Investigators have not yet released their names.

“There was great cooperation today on two fronts between the KCSO and RCSD,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “At about the same time today, Richland County deputies helped us with our carjacking by their citizens and we helped them with a burglary in Richland County perpetrated by Kershaw County citizens. This kind of cooperation is critical in solving crimes by suspects who cross jurisdictional lines.”

Parker is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The 16-year-old girl is being charged as an adult. Her bond was set at $20,000 and she is being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. 

If you know anything about the other two men involved in this case, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:59 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly