2 arrested, 2 sought following joint-agency armed carjacking case

19-year-old Davernier Parker was arrested in Richland County Thursday afternoon by deputies wih the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after an armed carjacking in Kershaw County. (Source: KCSO)

Two teenagers have been arrested and two male suspects are still being sought by Kershaw County Deputies in connection with an armed carjacking in Lugoff.

19-year-old Davernier Parker was arrested in Richland County Thursday afternoon by deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. A 16-year-old girl was also arrested on Thursday, however, she is not being identified due to her age.

Kershaw deputies say just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, they received a report of a man being carjacked at gunpoint in the parking lot in front of Harbor Freight in Lugoff. The victim was able to provide investigators with a description of four suspects, their vehicle, the gun that was used, and his car that they stole.

The stolen car was located at a home in Richland County on Shorecrest Drive. KCSO investigators contacted RCSD and let them know about their investigation. Richland County deputies were able to locate the car and request a search warrant for the home.

While waiting for the warrant, deputies saw Parker leave the home and drive the stolen car to his job at the Walmart on Garners Ferry Road.

Both Richland and Kershaw deputies executed their search warrant and found the 9mm handgun used in the carjacking along with the victim’s cell phone in the home where the stolen car was first spotted. The car was recovered from the Walmart parking lot and Parker was arrested after leading Richland deputies on a short foot chase.

The other two men involved in the carjacking have been identified by deputies and arrest warrants are being issued for them. Investigators have not yet released their names.

“There was great cooperation today on two fronts between the KCSO and RCSD,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said. “At about the same time today, Richland County deputies helped us with our carjacking by their citizens and we helped them with a burglary in Richland County perpetrated by Kershaw County citizens. This kind of cooperation is critical in solving crimes by suspects who cross jurisdictional lines.”

Parker is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The 16-year-old girl is being charged as an adult. Her bond was set at $20,000 and she is being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

If you know anything about the other two men involved in this case, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.