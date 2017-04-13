Cause of death in workplace accident at CMC Steel revealed

The subcontractor killed during a workplace accident at CMC Steel South Carolina on Thursday has been identified.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as Corey Thomas Morris, 25, of Murrells Inlet. Morris was working as a welder and died at the scene. Morris was not an employee of CMC Metals but was a third-party contractor employed by Three D Metal Works, Inc., based in Andrews.

According to the autopsy, Morris died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The accident happened Thursday afternoon according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety. Cayce spokesperson Ashley Hunter says the call came into Cayce Public Safety just after 5 p.m. No one else was injured during the accident.

No other information is available from the city.

CMC Steel South Carolina is located on New State Road in Cayce. The company, which is headquartered in Irving, TX, has more than 120 local recycling centers, steel mills, fabrication facilities, marketing and distribution offices, construction-related product stores and more in more than 12 countries, according to the company's website.

"Commercial Metals Company is fully cooperating with the authorities who are investigating the tragic incident," says an e-mailed statement from the company. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of the young man who lost his life."

