Deputies search for missing 15-year-old with medical condition

A 15-year-old girl from Hopkins with a medical condition has been reported missing by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Dyamond McMillian was last seen at her home in Hopkins on Friday, April, 7.

She is described as a black female standing 5’ 8”, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress, white sweatshirt, and brown tennis shoes.

McMillian has a medical condition and is very dependent on her medication which she has been without since she has gone missing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Dyamond is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

