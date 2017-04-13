Sex offenders listing fake addresses on SC registry causes concern for business owners

Do you know how many sex offenders live in your neighborhood?

There are about 67 registered sex offenders living within one mile of Main Street in downtown Columbia.

What the database shows is there is a cluster of registered sex offenders who say they live in this area, however, many of these residents are using random addresses as their place of residence – which might be legal.

The business owners or homeowners whose addresses are used had no idea their locations were listed on the sex offender registry, including one man who's listed as an adult predator, which means he's listed as a habitual offender.

SLED says sex offenders are required to register through their local sheriff's department. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that sex offenders are allowed to be homeless but have to provide an area close to where they usually stay.

Some of the 67 addresses listed their address as Assembly, Elmwood, and Bull streets.

Others used businesses like Sweet Temptations on Main, the IHOP on Assembly, the Marriott on Hampton Street, and even a Subway.

But as for the people who are being used as an address for local sex offenders, at least two said that they would consider trying to get their business removed from the site.

In March, one sex offender is a suspect in sexually assaulting a 67-year-old woman in a local hospital bathroom. The sheriff's department says they don't monitor or check on them regularly unless there is some type of complaint.

Need to know who's in your neighborhood? You can go to the sex offender registry by clicking here.

