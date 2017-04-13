Perry Dozier: "PJ definitely feels like he's ready for the NBA" - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Perry Dozier: "PJ definitely feels like he's ready for the NBA"

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
Perry Dozier (left) stands with brother, Terry, at a USC basketball game. (Source: WIS) Perry Dozier (left) stands with brother, Terry, at a USC basketball game. (Source: WIS)

PJ Dozier announced on Wednesday that he's entering his name for the NBA Draft. He hasn't hired an agent, however, which means the sophomore point guard can withdraw his name from the draft by June 12 and be eligible to return to college for the 2017-18 season.

But how seriously is Dozier considering a potential return?

"He definitely feels like he's ready [for the NBA]," Perry Dozier, former Gamecocks star and P.J's father said during an appearance on SportsTalk with Phil Kornblut. "He's not testing just to see what's out there. Of course it's always good to get the evaluation of the higher people."

RELATED: Dozier readies himself for NBA Draft process

Dozier can now receive feedback from individual NBA teams and participate in the combine from May 9 to May 14. PJ and his family can then use the information they glean from those experiences to make a final decision by the June 12 deadline.

"I think his goal is to keep moving forward," Perry Dozier said of his son's intentions. "He's not gonna look back yet unless it becomes necessary to say, 'Hey, it's not time to go.'"

PJ's father did say his son would be a lock to leave if he got a first-round evaluation, but anything less than that and they'd "play it by ear."

"[PJ] loves the University of South Carolina and thoroughly enjoyed his college years," Perry said. "But everything is about opportunity. And if he didn't give [the draft] a try, he'd feel like he played himself. Things could be better next year or they could be worse. We don't know.

"I've always felt like he has the NBA game. That's just my personal take. His style of play is geared to play in the league. Frank Martin did a wonderful job teaching him how to be tough and especially improving his defensive game. Those two things was the things I thought he need more work in [coming out of high school]."

Copyright 2017 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Kermit Davis introduced as Ole Miss basketball coach

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:54:13 GMT

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

    Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Texas A&M stuns reigning champ UNC 86-65 in NCAA 2nd round

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:45:07 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 4:30 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:30:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&amp;M's Jay Jay Chandler (0) drives against North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018.
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the...More >>
    T.J. Starks had 21 points and Texas A&M overpowered North Carolina inside, upsetting the reigning national champions 86-65 Sunday in the NCAA Tournament to mark the second straight year a title holder missed the Sweet 16.More >>

  • DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    DeVoe, Clemson rout cold-shooting Auburn to reach Sweet 16

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:34 PM EDT2018-03-19 01:34:59 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:09:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy). Clemson forward Elijah Thomas, front, celebrates a basket with forward David Skara during the first half of a second-round NCAA men's college basketball tournament game against Auburn on Sunday, March 18, 2018, in San Diego.
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region...More >>
    Gabe DeVoe scored 22 points and Elijah Thomas had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Clemson, which closed the first half with a 25-4 run that helped it beat cold-shooting Auburn 84-53 and advance to the Midwest Region semifinal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly