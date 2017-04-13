Midlands couple arrested for endangering 10-year-old child - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands couple arrested for endangering 10-year-old child

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Somaly Davis, 37, and Phillip A. Davis, 33. (Source: Saluda County Detention Center) Somaly Davis, 37, and Phillip A. Davis, 33. (Source: Saluda County Detention Center)
LEESVILLE, SC (WIS) -

A Saluda County couple is now in SLED custody after allegedly endangering their 10-year-old child. 

Somaly Davis, 37, and Phillip A. Davis, 33, were charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person in connection with the child's injuries. 

The affidavit did not specify the nature of the injuries but said the child was injured between Jan. 29, 2017 and Feb. 12, 2017. 

The Leesville couple was arrested and booked into the Saluda County Jail on Wednesday. 

The felony charges could carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a fine if convicted. The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office. 

