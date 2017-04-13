WATCH: Richland County demonstrates new donated service rifle

The Richland County Sheriff's Department unveiled a new piece of weapons technology that was donated by a Columbia business.

According to the sheriff's department, the $10,000 M600 Service Rifle was donated by an anonymous businessman.

RELATED: Watch the demonstration on your smartphone or mobile device.

The rifle, according to the sheriff's department, "weapon will ensure that the Richland County Sheriff's Department will be prepared for any type of critical incident, and or anyone who may pose a threat to the citizens of Richland County."

The M600, described by its manufacturer, has the ability to maintain accuracy when it's fired.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.