Fake 911 caller hits Midlands sheriff's department three more times overnight

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says, once again, they've been hit by a woman making fake 911 calls to the department.

According to the department, the same woman called three more times overnight from the same phone.

Department officials say the woman, who they have not yet identified, has placed calls to 911 to report serious incidents such as shootings, robberies or burglaries.

All calls have been unfounded, according to Sheriff Jay Koon.

“We’ve determined most of the calls are coming from the Saint Andrews area and we have some information about the type of phone being used,” Koon said. “We’re releasing one of the calls in hopes that someone will recognize her voice and help us find out who she is so we can talk with her.”

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.