Sheriff: Man arrested in standoff may have been in the process of committing burglary

Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man after involving officers in a standoff Wednesday afternoon.

Aaron Maldonado, 23, was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, and, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, was nearly caught in the act of committing another burglary.

“Our officers, as well as those of the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, were in the process of serving a warrant when area residents reported to these officers of two more burglaries that just occurred,” the sheriff said. “So, we’re serving a warrant for burglary, and nearly catch him in the act of two more.”

He was arrested Wednesday on Hampton Chase Circle.

Orangeburg County deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on Maldonado when he barricaded himself inside a house and refused to come out for about 45 minutes. Deputies say due to concern about the situation escalating with children who may have been present, they fired a "low-grade pepper spray canister into the house." Before the canister had a chance to activate, Maldonado surrendered.

A judge denied bond for Maldonado on Thursday.

Ravenell said that even during the hearing, investigators working the case were able to interrupt the hearing to inform the court of other crimes yet unsolved in the Springdale area now have evidence leading back to Maldonaldo.

