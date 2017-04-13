Poll: SC voters slightly disapprove of President Donald Trump

South Carolina residents slightly disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his presidency so far, according to the Winthrop Poll.

President Trump has the approval of only 43 percent of South Carolinians, the poll said. Meanwhile, 47 percent of residents disapprove of him. However, 9 percent of respondents say they just don't know yet.

GOP and GOP-leaning voters, meanwhile, give him a 79 percent approval rating.

Residents are definitely not big fans of Congress, though. All respondents give Congress a whopping 71 percent disapproval rating. That's not lost on Congressman Joe Wilson, who says Congress' approval ratings have always been traditionally low.

"I'd like for Congress to have a higher rating but at the same time, I'm working to stay connected to the people I represent. To be available. To be accountable," Wilson said.

South Carolina's senators find themselves on opposite ends of popularity. Junior Sen. Tim Scott gets high marks from voters, giving him a 60 percent approval rating. Senior Sen. Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, has a 45 percent approval rating.

Graham, according to one other poll, is the third-most unpopular senator in the U.S. Senate.

Pollsters gathered the opinions of 898 South Carolinians.

