Pedestrian struck, killed on I-26 in Springdale overnight identified

A deadly crash involving a pedestrian shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 in Springdale for several hours Thursday morning.

The accident occurred in the eastbound lane at exit 113, which is Airport Boulevard, at about 12:30 a.m. The interstate was closed between exit 111, which is U.S. 1, and 113 for several hours while troopers investigated. The highway reopened at about 5:30 a.m.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed. That pedestrian was identified as Darlene R. Tager, 67, of Gaston, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.

The Highway Patrol says the driver if the vehicle that hit the pedestrian was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.