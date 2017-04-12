Lexington County officials investigate rash of false 911 calls

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects connected to 57 phony 911 calls that officials say have been made to the county communications center in recent weeks.

Investigators say the person behind the fraudulent calls appears to be a woman.

"These calls have ranged from everything from shootings to burglaries to robberies," LCSD Captain Adam Myrick said. “This is really a drain on our resources."

In one of the recorded calls the agency released, the anonymous woman identified herself as ‘Shirley Jones.’ Investigators do believe the phony calls may be originating from the St. Andrews Road area as most of the requests for service have been made to that area.

Authorities say the phone being used in the crimes is not currently on a cellular network and that has made it difficult for them to identify its user.

"They're maybe someone out there who can likely identify her voice," Myrick said.

Anyone with any information that might be of help to investigators is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME SC.

