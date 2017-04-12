DOCUMENTS: Roof threatens life of lead attorney in federal trial - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

DOCUMENTS: Roof threatens life of lead attorney in federal trial

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A portion of what Roof wrote, threatening his attorneys. (Source: WIS) A portion of what Roof wrote, threatening his attorneys. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Newly-unsealed court documents state Dylann Roof threatened to kill the lead attorney in his federal trial.

According to the documents, it happened the day after the judge ordered another mental evaluation for Roof. 

Roof told his attorney, David Bruck, he no longer wanted standby counsel and he didn't want to file any objections to some evidence.
    
According to Bruck, Roof told him that he hates him and if he gets out of jail he plans to kill him at his own home. 

"You are a liar...you lied about not presenting...exhibits...If you do it a [sic] swear to god [sic] you will regret it," Roof allegedly wrote on a legal pad shown in the documents. 

Roof was sentenced earlier this year to death for shooting and killing nine people at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Downtown Charleston back in 2015.

On Monday, Roof pleaded guilty to 13 state charges against him as part of a plea deal to avoid a death sentence in that trial.

These latest unsealed documents come one day after additional documents showed the contempt Roof had for his lawyers during his federal trial

You can view the entire unsealed document here.

