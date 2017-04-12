CPD announces death of K-9 officer

In a Facebook post on Wednesday evening, the Columbia Police Department announced the death of one of their four-legged crime fighters.

CPD announced K9 Lenny passed away. The announcement was made with a picture of the officer with his handler, Sgt. Walsh.

The post reads:

It is with heavy hearts that we report K9 Lenny has passed away. K9 Lenny is shown here with his handler, Sgt. Walsh. We sincerely appreciate the medical staff at VCA Animal Specialty Center of South Carolina for doing everything in their power to give K9 Lenny a fighting chance.

CPD did not release how Lenny died or when he passed away.

R.I.P., Lenny.

