Dozier declares for NBA Draft, does not hire agent

Ole Miss continued the Mississippi Made trend by giving the Leakesville native a homecoming Monday afternoon.More >>
Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.More >>
Mississippi State achieved another milestone in a historic 2017-18 season.More >>
