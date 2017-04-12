Dozier declares for NBA Draft, does not hire agent

South Carolina guard PJ Dozier may be headed to the National Basketball Association.

On Wednesday, the former Spring Valley standout announced that he plans to submit his name for the 2017 NBA Draft. However, Dozier has not hired an agent. That allows the East Region All-Tournament team selection to return to the Gamecocks’ basketball program if he chooses not to enter the draft.

“I want to thank my family, Coach Martin, my teammates and our amazing fans at South Carolina for the support that I’ve received thus far in my time as a Gamecock,” Dozier said. “After talking with my family and Frank following our time at the Final Four, I’ve made the decision to submit my name for the Draft, but I’ve not hired an agent. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my game and the Draft process.”

Dozier started in all 36 games for the Gamecocks and was the team’s second-leading scorer averaging 13.9 points per game. The sophomore led the Gamecocks in assists with 101 on the year while finishing second on the teams with 60 steals.

The NBA Draft Combine will happen in Chicago from May 9-15. The NBA Draft will take place on June 22.

If Dozier wishes to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to USC, he must do so by May 24, which is 10 days after the NBA Draft Combine.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.