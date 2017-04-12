Fallen SC firefighters memorialized for heroic sacrifice

South Carolina firefighters who sacrificed their lives to service in their community were honored in a special service on Wednesday.

Seven names are added to the plaque at the South Carolina Fire Academy's memorial to update the list all those firefighters in South Carolina who paid the ultimate price in service.

The two most recent firefighters who paid the ultimate price for their communities were Chris Ray, who served with the Conway Fire Department and Jeff Worsham, who served with the Whitesville Fire Department.

It’s been just over a year since Ray was killed while responding to a house fire, where his department's fire engine backed over him and killed him. On Wednesday, his family thanked the fire department for standing with them, supporting them in the tough time since their loved one’s passing.

The bell rang out, bagpipe, and taps played for each of their names in the ceremony to honor them at the fire academy. Their names are now all engraved on the plaques next to the eternal flame.

Others who were honored gave their lives in service in the years 1889-1916.

Those were Thomas Bramlett, who served at the Hector Fire Company of Laurens and died in 1916, Henry Johniken, who served on the Eagle Reel Company of Newberry and died in 1900; Will Campbell and Robert Dodd, both who served on the City of Anderson Fire Department and died in 1913; and James Davis who also served that department and died in 1934.

