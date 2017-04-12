Fallen SC firefighters memorialized for heroic sacrifice - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fallen SC firefighters memorialized for heroic sacrifice

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina firefighters who sacrificed their lives to service in their community were honored in a special service on Wednesday.

Seven names are added to the plaque at the South Carolina Fire Academy's memorial to update the list all those firefighters in South Carolina who paid the ultimate price in service.

The two most recent firefighters who paid the ultimate price for their communities were Chris Ray, who served with the Conway Fire Department and Jeff Worsham, who served with the Whitesville Fire Department. 

It’s been just over a year since Ray was killed while responding to a house fire, where his department's fire engine backed over him and killed him. On Wednesday, his family thanked the fire department for standing with them, supporting them in the tough time since their loved one’s passing. 

The bell rang out, bagpipe, and taps played for each of their names in the ceremony to honor them at the fire academy. Their names are now all engraved on the plaques next to the eternal flame. 

Others who were honored gave their lives in service in the years 1889-1916.

Those were Thomas Bramlett, who served at the Hector Fire Company of Laurens and died in 1916, Henry Johniken, who served on the Eagle Reel Company of Newberry and died in 1900; Will Campbell and Robert Dodd, both who served on the City of Anderson Fire Department and died in 1913; and James Davis who also served that department and died in 1934. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:59 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly