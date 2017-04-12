Council's long-time finance director submits sudden resignation

Richland County's finance director has submitted his resignation, according to a county council member.

Councilman Greg Pearce confirmed director Daniel Driggers handed in his resignation papers on Tuesday. His resignation date is effective on April 25.

According to Pearce, no specific reason was given.

Driggers' resignation comes, however, in advance of the release of a new audit looking at Richland County's management situation.

