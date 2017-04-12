VIDEO: Norway Town Council member arrested in incident involving police officer

A Norway Town Council member has been arrested after police say he tried to interfere with an officer making a traffic stop on one of his family members.

The Norway Police Department charged Micheal Andrew Singleton, 42, with hindering/interfering with an officer and stopping/parking in the roadway.

"It is upsetting, because, number one, we've got a good council and a good mayor. I hate this happened. I hate we had to go the route we had to, but it came a time that we had to do officer safety," Norway Police Chief Scott Ward said.

Singleton also spoke to WIS on Wednesday. He says his emotions got the best of him, but he told me that he’s fed up with the Norway Police Department – and said he didn’t act that way because a family member was involved.

According to the arrest warrants, at about 6:30 p.m. on April 9, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue in Norway. The arrest warrant says Singleton "came to the scene of the traffic stop, stopped and parked his vehicle in the roadway and exited his vehicle and attempted to hinder, obstruct, interfer (sic) or prevent the affiant from performing his duty by demanding the officer to tell him what was going on prior to the officer issuing a uniform traffic summons to one of his family members."

The warrant continues: "Defendant stated to the officer that he is the police commissioner along with statements that the officer may want to resign and that he is the officer's boss. Further investigation found that the defendant is not the police commissioner and is believed that he attempted to use his council position for his family's benefit..."

Norway Police say video and audio of the incident was captured on the officer's cruiser camera.

Singleton was booked at the Orangeburg-Calhoun Regional Detention Center.

Police say they continue to investigate and more charges could be filed.

