Former Gamecock makes MLB debut Wednesday with Yankees

Former South Carolina left-handed pitcher and Sumter native Jordan Montgomery made his major league debut for the New York Yankees on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. 

The former Sumter High standout pitched 4-2/3 innings at Yankee Stadium. He struck out seven batters while allowing five hits and surrendering two earned runs in the start. Montgomery ended the day with a no decision as the Yankees went on to pick up an 8-4 win over the Rays. 

Montgomery became the 49th player in South Carolina history to make it to the Majors.

While playing with the Gamecocks from 2012-2014, Montgomery posted a 20-7 record, one of 23 pitchers in South Carolina history with 20 or more wins. Montgomery was successful in the postseason for the Gamecocks. He owned a career postseason record of 5-0 with a 0.93 ERA in five postseason starts, surrendering just four runs on 20 hits in 38.2 innings. He allowed just three walks while fanning 35 batters in wins over Clemson and Arkansas in 2012, Liberty and North Carolina in 2013 and Campbell in 2014.

Montgomery was a fourth round pick, the No. 122 overall selection, by the New York Yankees in the 2014 MLB Draft.

