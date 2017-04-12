Five arrested in coast-to-coast investigation into Midlands 'gangland-style' murder

Barry Reed (top) Anthony Brevard (bottom left), Benjamin Chestnut (bottom center-left), Calvin Rockmore (bottom center-right), and Corey Sanders (bottom right) were arrested in the murder of Pierre Wilson. (Source: RCSD)

A three-week-old "gangland-style" murder outside a Two Notch Road nightclub netted five arrests, nine weapons, $60,000 in cash, and 12 pounds of marijuana following a coast-to-coast investigation, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Leon Lott detailed what he called the "assassination" of 24-year-old Pierre Wilson, who was shot and killed on March 22.

According to Lott, the five men arrested in this case lined up outside Club Reveal and opened fire on Wilson and his brother. Lott says investigators recovered approximately 50 shell casings outside the bar.

RELATED: See photos of the five men arrested in connection with this case.

"The murder on Mr. Wilson was a hit, an assassination attempt that involved drugs and gangs," Lott said.

Lott said their investigation into Wilson's murder took them from Seattle to Philadelphia and back to the Midlands.

The sheriff identified Barry Reed as what he called the "ringleader" of the group. Reed was arrested in Seattle and brought back to face murder charges alongside Calvin Rockmore -- who remains in custody in Philadelphia -- Anthony Brevard, Benjamin Chestnut, and Corey Sanders.

"This is what we have in our community," Lott said motioning to the bounty of drugs, guns, and money in front of him. "This is what's plaguing our community that's taking our young people's lives."

Lott, seemingly frustrated, said gangs are enticing these young lives with the allure of money and power.

"This money and these drugs aren't going to do you any good if you're in the cemetery," Lott said. "They aren't going to do anything if you're sitting in prison for the rest of your life."

Wilson’s mother, Latima Brown, said that if anything comes out of this, she hopes change will come for others.

"When you have to tell a little 3-year-old baby who asked me, 'Grandma, can you please call my daddy' and you don't know what to say through all the silliness. He was a good father to his kids. He was a good son, and I understand everything everybody is saying, but he didn't deserve to lose his life like that. He didn't."

Lott said the investigation into this case continues and further arrests could be possible.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.