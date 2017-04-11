Fireflies suffer first loss snapping five-game win streak - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Fireflies suffer first loss snapping five-game win streak

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC -- Columbia suffered its first defeat of the season on Tuesday night, falling to the Hickory Crawdads, 5-1. For the first time since Saturday, the Fireflies yielded runs. Hickory scored four in the sixth inning, snapping a new franchise-record 25-inning scoreless streak. 

For a sixth straight game, the Fireflies jumped on the scoreboard first. Anthony Dimino singled with one out off of Hickory (2-4) starter Tyler Phillips (W, 1-0). He later moved to second base on a passed ball. Jose Medina was added to Columbia's roster just hours before first pitch, but made an immediate impact. The outfielder, hitting eighth in the order, stroked a base hit to right field that scored Dimino.

Columbia (5-1) led until the sixth frame when the Crawdads plated those four runs. It was the first time the Fireflies had trailed all season - another impressive streak that lasted 50 innings. 

The visitors added one more score in the eighth to stretch their lead to 5-1. 

Dimino had another fine night at the plate, mashing a pair of singles. The catcher is 7-for-10 (.700) at the plate with two walks and a double in his first three games.

The Fireflies' hurlers piled up the strikeouts once again. Blake Taylor (L, 0-1), Austin McGeorge, and Adonis Uceta combined to punch out 13 Crawdads. The club is averaging more than 11 strikeouts per game, second-best in the South Atlantic League. 

Wednesday becomes the rubber game of the three-game series between Columbia and Hickory. The Fireflies send out right-hander Harol Gonzalez (0-0, 12.27) to face Crawdads' righty Jonathan Hernandez (0-1, 13.50).

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 9.49 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

