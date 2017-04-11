UPDATE: Lake Marion drowning victim identified as Santee man

Crews recovered a man's body from Lake Marion on Tuesday after he jumped off a dock and into the water.

According to The (Orangeburg) Times & Democrat, a man jumped into Lake Marion around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon from the dock at Indian Bluff Park just outside of Eutawville.

The Orangeburg County Coroner has identified that man as 26-year-old Lenwaun Mack, of Santee, SC. His cause of death has been ruled as asphyxia due to drowning.

One witness said the man jumped off the dock feet first into the water before screaming for help. Another witness attempted to rescue the man, but he nearly pulled her under water as well.

Firefighters and other first responders responded to the scene.

Mack's body was recovered at about 9:30 p.m. The incident remains under investigation.

