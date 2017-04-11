"I don't know what he was trying to do," victim says in Cayce Bi-Lo attack

The Bi-Lo just over the Blossom Street bridge on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce is Jessica Holsomback's go-to grocery store. It's where she was last Monday night.

"I got here about 8:20, and it happened at 8:45. You know, I'm in there,” she said. “There's plenty of other women that are in there."

According to a Cayce Department of Public Safety incident report, when she got there, she was apparently being watched by a man inside a silver minivan. She went inside the store, and about 20 minutes later, Holsomback, 33, returned to her car to unload her groceries.

"I kind of like heard him come up behind me and felt him grab my arm right here and pushed me forward toward the backseat of my car,” she said.

Holsomback said she resisted, shouted to a nearby employee for help, and the unknown man eventually got back into the van and drove off.

"I don't know what he was trying to do at the time. I mean, every girl's biggest fear is that they're going to try to take you or take your car. I did have my purse on my arm that he tried to grab,” Holsomback said. "I haven't really slept a whole lot. I've had dreams that are a little scary."

As Cayce Public Safety looks for the unidentified suspect, Holsomback's nerves are still a bit shot.

"This is where I've been shopping for six years, and I mean, you just don't think anything like that's going to happen to you. You don't think it's going to happen in your neighborhood,” she said. “I actually cried up until Friday when I talked with the investigator, again, not constantly but, I mean, just throughout different times of the day."

Through that pain, she has a message to share.

"Some of the things that the investigator told me to do were always have my keys in my hand, because we have our panic button on our keys, and just doing anything that can draw attention to you and the situation,” she said.

She said it's also important to try to get a plate number and call 911 immediately. Cayce officers described the suspect as an older white male with shoulder length hair and facial hair.

Meanwhile, BI-LO said it's treating this incident very seriously.

"We are taking this matter very seriously because the trust and safety of our customers and associates are our highest priority. We will continue to fully cooperate with Cayce Police Department during this ongoing investigation,” Frank Archer, a regional vice president said in a statement.

They said he was driving an older-model silver Ford Winstar Van with a dent on the passenger side. If you have any information, investigators want you to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

