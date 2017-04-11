Gamecocks honored with commemorative Coca-Cola can celebrating c - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks honored with commemorative Coca-Cola can celebrating championship

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina fans have a ton of memories to cherish from the Gamecocks’ historic championship run in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Now, fans will have another way to remember the championship season. On Tuesday, Coca-Cola unveiled a limited-edition commemorative 12-ounce can to honor the Gamecocks’ championship victory.

“Coca-Cola would like to wholeheartedly congratulate the University of South Carolina and its fans,” said Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As another way to commemorate this occasion, Gamecock fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola cans to celebrate these dedicated young women and Coach Dawn Staley bringing home a national title for the first time in program history.”

Starting April 17, fans can visit participating retailers to buy six-packs of the commemorative cans.

