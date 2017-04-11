SCDOT: 3 Midland bridge repairs will cause detours - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCDOT: 3 Midland bridge repairs will cause detours

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)

A number of bridge repair closures will affect your commute beginning this spring. 

Part of Sanders Creek Road in Kershaw County will be closed to replace the bridge.
    
The bridge is scheduled to close on Monday, April 17 and is expected to reopen on June 30.

In Richland County, starting this Friday a weight restriction will be implemented on Lynhaven Drive over Eight Mile Branch.

Detour signs for trucks exceeding the posted limits will be in place to guide traffic. 

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to replace the bridge on New Hope Church Road (S-43-263) over Rafting Creek in Sumter County. 

The bridge will be replaced with a 120-foot pre-stressed concrete bridge. The project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 1. Barring any unforeseen delays, the bridge will reopen on July 14, 2017. 

Traffic will be detoured along Frye Road (S-43-460), Camden Highway (US 521), Dais Road (S-43-1048), Borden Road (S-43-76) and Cimmaron Road (S-43-266). 

For additional information, concerned commuters may contact the District 1 Office at (803)-737-6660. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:18:15 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:17:08 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:16:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly