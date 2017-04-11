SCDOT: 3 Midland bridge repairs will cause detours

A number of bridge repair closures will affect your commute beginning this spring.

Part of Sanders Creek Road in Kershaw County will be closed to replace the bridge.



The bridge is scheduled to close on Monday, April 17 and is expected to reopen on June 30.

In Richland County, starting this Friday a weight restriction will be implemented on Lynhaven Drive over Eight Mile Branch.

Detour signs for trucks exceeding the posted limits will be in place to guide traffic.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) plans to replace the bridge on New Hope Church Road (S-43-263) over Rafting Creek in Sumter County.

The bridge will be replaced with a 120-foot pre-stressed concrete bridge. The project is scheduled to begin Monday, May 1. Barring any unforeseen delays, the bridge will reopen on July 14, 2017.

Traffic will be detoured along Frye Road (S-43-460), Camden Highway (US 521), Dais Road (S-43-1048), Borden Road (S-43-76) and Cimmaron Road (S-43-266).

For additional information, concerned commuters may contact the District 1 Office at (803)-737-6660.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.