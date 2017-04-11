Poll: Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of the least popular U.S. Senators

Sen. Lindsey Graham was in town to celebrate Veterans Day after Donald Trump's victory. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is one of the most unpopular senators in the country, according to a poll of senators across the country.

Coming in third place, Graham finds himself behind Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and Arizona Sen. John McCain in the poll published Tuesday morning by Morning Consult.

Graham has a 40 percent disapproval rating with a 46 percent approval rating, according to the poll.

Junior Sen. Tim Scott, meanwhile, has a 56 percent approval rating and a 19 percent disapproval rating.

At the top of the poll is Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has the approval of 75 percent of Vermont voters.

