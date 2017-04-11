UPDATE: Arrested suspects identified following early morning home invasion, high-speed chase

A car and its two occupants previously wanted in connection with a home invasion on Tuesday morning were located and led deputies on a high-speed chase through downtown Columbia.

The suspects have been identified as 17-year-old Jaquan Green and 19-year-old Tyquan Jackson.

According to Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson and the victim, deputies chased the car, a Prius that had been stolen at gunpoint from Gill Creek Road on April 9. The car was spotted Monday on Cindy Drive and chased all the way to the intersection of Bull Street and Colonial Drive.

The car crashed into several vehicles in the area.

The Columbia Police Department blocked off several roads and arrested the two suspects inside the car.

Both are currently being interviewed.

CPD reports damage to the vehicles was minor. The victim also told CPD that four men stole items from him before 8 a.m. and described the getaway car as a gray Prius. He was not injured.

Green has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren and possession of a stolen vehicle by RCSD. Deputies have charged Jackson with simple possession of marijuana.

Charges from the Columbia Police Department are still pending.

