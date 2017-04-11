UPDATE: Arrested suspects identified following early morning hom - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Arrested suspects identified following early morning home invasion, high-speed chase

Source: CPD via Twitter Source: CPD via Twitter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A car and its two occupants previously wanted in connection with a home invasion on Tuesday morning were located and led deputies on a high-speed chase through downtown Columbia. 

The suspects have been identified as 17-year-old Jaquan Green and 19-year-old Tyquan Jackson.

According to Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson and the victim, deputies chased the car, a Prius that had been stolen at gunpoint from Gill Creek Road on April 9. The car was spotted Monday on Cindy Drive and chased all the way to the intersection of Bull Street and Colonial Drive. 

The car crashed into several vehicles in the area.

The Columbia Police Department blocked off several roads and arrested the two suspects inside the car.

Both are currently being interviewed. 

CPD reports damage to the vehicles was minor. The victim also told CPD that four men stole items from him before 8 a.m. and described the getaway car as a gray Prius. He was not injured.

Green has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and siren and possession of a stolen vehicle by RCSD. Deputies have charged Jackson with simple possession of marijuana.

Charges from the Columbia Police Department are still pending.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:19 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:19:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:18:15 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly