Fireflies president on Tebow: 'He's just another Minor Leaguer, but he's not.'

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Columbia Firefly outfielder Tim Tebow shares a smile with fans during a Class A minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Columbia defeated Augusta 14-7.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fireflies team president John Katz could not stop gushing about Tim Tebow's arrival in Columbia as a member of the Columbia Fireflies Minor League Baseball team. 

Appearing on 96.9 The Fan in Orlando, Katz explained the moment he found out Tebow was being sent to Columbia's Single-A team.

"Well, abject excitement is probably the quickest answer," Katz said.

Katz said from the minute Tebow, the Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback, decided to play baseball, he was hopeful the Fireflies would be able to sign him once he became a member of the New York Mets organization.

"We were fairly confident that we were going to get him, Just having it become official was phenomenal," Katz said.

Katz also described the moments before, during, and after Tebow's first at-bat where he ripped a two-run homer that helped the Fireflies over the Augusta Greenjackets in the home opener last week.

"It was just amazing," Katz said. "Who could have scripted that any better?"

Katz said the team is trying hard to treat Tebow as an equal to the 24 other men on the roster, but it has been difficult considering the fanbase Tebow arrived with before he even put on a Fireflies jersey. 

"He's another Minor Leaguer," Katz said. "That's the way we've tried to approach this. He's just another Minor Leaguer, but he's not."

The Fireflies take on the Hickory Crawdads on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.

