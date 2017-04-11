Deputies need help identifying woman wanted for fraud - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies need help identifying woman wanted for fraud

Contact Crimestoppers if you recognize this person (Source: RCSD) Contact Crimestoppers if you recognize this person (Source: RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County Sheriff's deputies need help identifying a woman accused of using stolen financial information to buy more than $4,300 in merchandise.

Deputies say the woman opened an account at Sam's Club in the Village at Sandhill using the victim's identity and bought more than $4,300 worth of goods. Investigators do not know how the victim's identification was compromised.

A photo of the woman taken from the store's video surveillance camera is attached to this story. If you recognize the woman, or if you know anything about this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

