Family sues government over 2015 midair collision deaths

A highly experienced Air Force pilot based in Sumter is alive but two people in a Cessna passenger aircraft from near Moncks Corner are presumed dead.It came down and hit this camper here, it bounced back, and it hit that camper, said crash witness Laura Parker.Parker said she still has a hard time believing what she saw.A movie! she said. It was like a movie when you see two planes crash in midair and just explode, and then parts just start flying everywhere.Around 11:30 a.m. ...

Witness describes scene when fighter jet, plane collide: 'They both exploded in a ball of fire'

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The family of a father and son killed when their small plane was hit by an Air Force jet nearly two years ago is suing the federal government.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the lawsuit contends the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic controller failed to respond appropriately before the crash.

Sixty-eight-year-old Michael Johnson and 30-year-old Joseph Johnson died when their Cessna was hit by an F-16 jet fighter on July 15, 2015 over Berkeley County. The fighter pilot ejected safely.

The lawsuit says the air traffic controller failed to act urgently enough to have the fighter avoid the smaller plane.

Attorney Jim Brauchle says the family of the victims feels forgotten. He says six months of negotiations have failed to reach an agreement with the federal government.

