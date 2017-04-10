Former Gamecocks DE headed to Louisville

One of South Carolina’s former defensive linemen is trading in his garnet and black uniform for cardinal red.

Former defensive end Boosie Whitlow, according to reports, will take his talents to Louisville.

Former South Carolina OLB @BoosieWhitlow tells me there's "no doubt" that Louisville is place for him. More to come at Cardinal Authority — Michael McCammon (@mcmichael20) April 10, 2017

Whitlow finished his 2015 campaign in Columbia with five tackles for loss and a sack. In total, Whitlow had 14 tackles on the year in 12 games as a freshman. However, the Opelika High product did not register a tackle in Will Muschamp’s first year at South Carolina.

Whitlow announced his decision to transfer from South Carolina in February.