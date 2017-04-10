Former Gamecocks DE headed to Louisville - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Former Gamecocks DE headed to Louisville

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One of South Carolina’s former defensive linemen is trading in his garnet and black uniform for cardinal red.

Former defensive end Boosie Whitlow, according to reports, will take his talents to Louisville.

Whitlow finished his 2015 campaign in Columbia with five tackles for loss and a sack. In total, Whitlow had 14 tackles on the year in 12 games as a freshman. However, the Opelika High product did not register a tackle in Will Muschamp’s first year at South Carolina.

Whitlow announced his decision to transfer from South Carolina in February.

