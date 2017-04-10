Have flood damage from October 2015? An important deadline is coming up.

If your home still has damage from the historic floods of 2015, an important deadline is coming up for you.

April 30 is the deadline for you to apply for the storm recovery program.

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office is introducing the October 2015 Storm Recovery Program to repair or reconstruct single-family homes for low-to-moderate income residents with remaining damage.

The program will help repair and reconstruct single family homes for low to moderate income residents with remaining damage.

Call 844-330-1199 or visit SCStormRecovery.com for further assistance and information.

A list of intake offices includes:

318 E. Main Street, Kingstree, SC 29556

725 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150

