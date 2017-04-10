Former Gamecock Montgomery set to join Yankees in Bronx

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Former South Carolina Gamecocks ace Jordan Montgomery will make his Major League debut on Wednesday afternoon.

A New York Yankees farmhand, Montgomery has won the No. 5 spot in the rotation, something the team was undecided on entering the year given multiple off days in the first week of the season.

Wow what a day — Jordan Montgomery (@Gumbynation34) April 10, 2017

The young left-hander will take the mound at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Sumter native was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Yankees. Over the last three years, Montgomery has amassed a 2.57 earned run average with 294 strikeouts while holding opposing batters to a .232 batting average.

Montgomery had a combined 14-5 record for two Yankee minor league teams in 2016. He pitched 139.1 innings with a 2.13 ERA and had 134 strikeouts and 45 walks.

