Midlands man told witnesses 'I shot the [expletive]' 2015 domestic violence death sentenced

An Edgefield County man has pled guilty to the 2015 shooting death of a woman, where afterward he told witnesses, "I shot the [expletive]."

Jody Ray Jones entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter for killing Patricia Love in their camper on Jan. 11, 2015. Witnesses said they heard the shooting and about 10 minutes later, Jones reportedly knocked on one door to tell the witness "I shot the [expletive]."

Jones initially told Edgefield County deputies during interviews that the gun "just went off," but an autopsy revealed that the gun had close contact with Love's head.

SLED also helped in the investigation and showed that gun could only be fired when the trigger was pulled and the evidence contradicted Jones' story.

Jones and Love had a previous history of domestic violence, including Love being seen with a black eye and a report of Jones pulling a gun on her a week before her death. Jones has a prior criminal record for property crimes.

In court Monday, he was sentenced to 22 and a half years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

