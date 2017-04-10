VIDEO: Deputies search for suspect in Midlands car break-in

Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection with the theft of items from a vehicle.

Investigators say on April 4, the owner of an SUV reported their vehicle broken into while it was parked at Ness Landing on Highway 70.

Several items, including the vehicle's radio some cash and other items, were reported taken.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

