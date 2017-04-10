CPD: Arrest made in connection to March shooting death

Columbia police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting death of a 28-year-old man on Patterson Road.

CPD says that Donte Foske, 19, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a stolen vehicle. Police said that he and two other suspects are wanted in the connection with the shooting death of Marvin Webber on March 30.

While the investigation continues, officers believe that Webber was shot and killed while attempting to sell a vehicle to the suspects. Foske is accused of witnessing the shooting death, leaving the scene, and not calling the police to report the crime.

Foske is booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) under a $130,000 bond.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two other suspects, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

