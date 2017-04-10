2 SC prisoners charged in deaths of 4 inmates have bloody pasts - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

2 SC prisoners charged in deaths of 4 inmates have bloody pasts

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder. Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder.
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The two South Carolina inmates charged in the deaths of four fellow inmates have deadly backgrounds that led to life sentences for two of them. 

Both Jacob Phillip, 25, and Denver Simmons, 35, were sentenced to life without the possibilities of parole, and their crimes both include the deaths of children. 

RELATED: See photos of the four inmates killed in this incident.

Phillip was sentenced after pleading guilty to the 2013 double murder of a 26-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter in Berkeley County. 

Simmons pled guilty of the 2007 deaths of a 45-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son in Colleton County. 

MORE: 2 charged with deaths of 4 SC inmates

Phillip and Simmons will each be charged with killing four inmates at Kirkland Correctional Institute on April 7.  Arrest warrants say Simmons and Phillip confessed to luring the men into a cell and then assaulting and strangling them. 

The cause of death for John King, Jason Kelley, Jimmy Ham, and William Scruggs has been ruled as asphyxiation due to strangulation by the Richland County Coroners Office. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT: Potential of strong to severe storms early Tuesday

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:18:15 GMT

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

    An Alert Day has been issued for Monday and extended into Tuesday due to the possibility of strong-to-severe storms during the late evening into the overnight hours.

    More >>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:17 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:17:08 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Austin carnage now random; an arrest doesn't appear close

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:16:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-20 07:16:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>

    Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly