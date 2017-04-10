2 SC prisoners charged in deaths of 4 inmates have bloody pasts

Jacob Phillip (left) and Denver Simmons (right) were each charged with four counts of murder.

The two South Carolina inmates charged in the deaths of four fellow inmates have deadly backgrounds that led to life sentences for two of them.

Both Jacob Phillip, 25, and Denver Simmons, 35, were sentenced to life without the possibilities of parole, and their crimes both include the deaths of children.

Phillip was sentenced after pleading guilty to the 2013 double murder of a 26-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter in Berkeley County.

Simmons pled guilty of the 2007 deaths of a 45-year-old woman and her 13-year-old son in Colleton County.

Phillip and Simmons will each be charged with killing four inmates at Kirkland Correctional Institute on April 7. Arrest warrants say Simmons and Phillip confessed to luring the men into a cell and then assaulting and strangling them.

The cause of death for John King, Jason Kelley, Jimmy Ham, and William Scruggs has been ruled as asphyxiation due to strangulation by the Richland County Coroners Office.

